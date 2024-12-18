Can Kellogg’s’ Cornelius rival KFC’s swagger?

Those damned chickens are everywhere it seems: KFC’s contemporary reincarnation by Mother (not a Colonel in sight) has won won numerous plaudits and now Kellogg’s is giving its on-pack rooster a makeover by Leo Burnett London and CGI wizards Framestore.

An international campaign surely, judging by the strangely deserted streets.

“See You in the Morning is our new platform for an iconic brand,” says Leo Burnett CCO Mark Elwood. “We wanted to celebrate Kellogg’s’ legacy by bringing back Cornelius, the mascot, with all his original swagger, while giving him a fresh energy to connect with a new generation.”

Strange how products walking a knife edge often produce the best advertising. Back in the day it was tobacco (Hamlet, B&H, Silk Cut), booze obviously and now there’s a purge on over-processed food. Bit early to say this is going to join them but it’s a bold effort.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.