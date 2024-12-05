Burger King joins the ‘unwrapped’ brands with 2024 ordering trends

Yesterday was the annual “Spotify unwrapped” day, when the music streamers’ subscribers receive a run-down of their most-listened to tracks and artists of the year.

Waitrose also released a round-up of its customers’ 2024 preferences: the middle class were all about fermented foods, cottage cheese, high-protein drinks, canned beans and pulses, and low-alcohol drinks. It wasn’t all healthy options, though – pork sausages were up 34% and ready-mixed cocktails by 40%.

Now Burger King are dipping into the nation’s fondness for stats about itself. Together with BBH, it has compiled a list of 2024’s weird and wonderful food tastes and trends, relating them to big cultural moments in the year as well as regional preferences.

After England’s defeat in the Euros semi-final, customers took comfort by doublings its usual orders of the Bacon Double Cheeseburgers XL, while the Whopper Wednesdays Deal was apparently a popular Valentine’s Day option. Glasgow loved Onion Rings and Manchester consumed enough Whoppers to fill both its football stadiums three times.

