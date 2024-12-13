Brands need to be not just recognisable, but deeply felt

The days of meticulously crafted campaigns, broadcast from the ivory towers of Madison Avenue, are over.

Consumers are no longer strolling patiently down a pre-ordained path to purchase; they’re sprinting through a multi-dimensional digital maze, bombarded by choices at every turn. Brands get mere milliseconds to capture their attention, make a lasting impression, and tell a clear story.

The old branding playbook, with its emphasis on rigid consistency and ubiquitous logos, is obsolete too. In this new world of micro moments, brands need to make a fundamental shift to a more versatile and emotionally resonant approach, going beyond mere recognition to forge deeply felt connections.

Be felt not just seen

Today’s brands can’t ignore a crucial cognitive truth: humans connect with emotions. Multi-sensory design taps into this by creating immersive experiences that resonate on a visceral level. In a world of fleeting digital interactions, multi-sensory branding offers a tangible, memorable experience that cuts through the noise.

This deeper engagement translates into increased brand memorability and ultimately, drives business growth. It’s no longer just about seeing a brand; it’s about feeling it…

Embrace a remix culture

Gen Z consumers demand experiences tailored to their individual needs. Adaptable brands use a versatile asset system and a fluid approach to storytelling to meet consumers where they are.

Just think about all the green brands that were able to have a brat summer and can now be Wicked, or the brands like Coca Cola and Nike that can use their swooshes to lobby for societal change from marriage equality to recycling. These brands become part of the conversation by embracing the Remix Culture that allows them to participate in and shape the culture around them.

Flexibility is a good investment

Recent studies highlight the diminishing returns of rigid consistency, stating that only 1 in 7 brands achieve true distinctiveness despite constant investment (Ipsos & JKR). In a world of shrinking media budgets this is simply not acceptable.

Look at your brand assets – the ones you can see, hear and feel – to understand how versatile they can be. These are the ones that can be used to create relevance through brand storytelling and difference through authentic uniqueness, over mere recognition. The ones that lead to preference and choice. These are the assets worth investing in.

From out-of-home to in-your-palm, the media we absorb and choices we make are endless—and overwhelming. It’s no coincidence the brands hacking the system are the ones you can name by colour, shape and sound. Think McDonald’s. Think Netflix. Think Wicked. These brands are built to flex, seamlessly hopping across platforms and tapping into cultural moments, making themselves even more iconic and valuable every step of the way.