BMW motors back for the present in Christmas ad

Christmas ads seem pretty well over and done with in the UK by now (who’ll be first to launch one in August?) but they’re a bit more trad in the EU.

They’re also featuring gifting rather more, which is part of the point. Maybe John Lewis exhausted this seam for the UK.

But what do you get for a hard-to-please granny? Take her back to her youth in a classic Beemer of course. In this case the BMW 1500, every trendy’s choice in the 1960s if they couldn’t afford an E-type. By Jung von Matt.

Interesting that classic/vintage cars seem to be making a comeback in ads. Maybe because most EVs look the same and they’re, well, boring.

MAA creative scale: 6.