Adam&eveDDB wins global Puma

Adam&eveDDB has had a somewhat up and down year – global CCO Richard Brim has announced he’s to go his own way early next year with strategy boss Martin Beverley – but its relatively new role in charge of the wider DDB network seems to be paying off. It’s recently produced two long films for Disney and now it’s been awarded Pumas’s global account following a pitch.

The business will be handled by A&E’s London and Berlin offices.

Puma global brand strategy and communications director Julie Legrand, recently joined from H&M, a one-time A&E client, says: “Part of my mission when joining the Puma team early this year was to oversee and further elevate the Puma brand in the minds of consumers.

“I am delighted to be working with Adam & Eve/DDB to delve into our DNA and to develop a brand campaign for 2025 that brings to life our new global brand strategy. With their emotionally charged creativity we can build deeper, more meaningful connections with our consumer.”

A&E CEO Miranda Hipwell says: “Communicating all that Puma has to offer is a gift. Our teams in London and Berlin are immersed in all the feelings that get people moving; we can’t wait to tell the brand’s unique story.”