Adam&eveDDB comes up with right answer for Aviva’s financial puzzles

Much hoopla about adam&eveDDB’s first two films for Disney (important clearly for an agency trying to establish itself in the US) but here’s the agency at its very best for UK client Aviva, about to be the proud owner of Direct Line too. Timely this you might say.

“We can help solve life’s financial puzzles” it says so we have a family restaurant beset by a veritable smorgasbord of puzzles.

Aviva’s Phoebe Barter says: “Aviva’s range of products and services mean that we can play a genuine, emotional role in people’s lives, in a way that no other financial services company can, while continuing to ‘make it click’ when it comes to the complex world of finances.”

So good in a nice, simple way you almost believe it (insurers are not always so straightforward.). Reminds you a bit of those great VW Golf ads.

MAA creative scale: 9.