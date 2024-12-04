Accenture Song hires new marketing practice lead for UK

R/GA’s Rebecca Bezzina is moving to Accenture Song as marketing practice lead for the UK, Ireland and Africa. The move frees up her predecessor Bill Scott to focus attention back on his other job – CEO of Droga5 London.

Bezzina was CEO of EMEA at R/GA, which owner Interpublic Group is in the process of selling. At Accenture, she will report to MD of the region, Sohel Aziz, who’s been at the group since 2014 (plus another eight year stint from 1993 to 2001).

Accenture Song has remained a bit of an enigma since owner Accenture launched a communications group, separate to its original management consultancy business, in 2022. Annette King joined a year ago as global lead on the whole communications arm, which covers the marketing practice as well as design & digital, commerce, and service.

Bezzina said: “Joining Accenture Song is a unique opportunity to shape the future of marketing by uniting creativity and technology at scale. I’m thrilled to partner with this incredible team to drive innovation and deliver transformative outcomes for our clients.”

Aziz said: “Rebecca’s leadership, combined with her strategic insight into creativity, customer experience and digital transformation, is a perfect fit for our mission. We look forward to her driving growth and elevating our marketing practice across UKIA.”

Scott has been MD at Accenture Song UK since the 2022 launch, and his return to full time CEO at Droga5 London has not come a moment too soon. The agency has had some challenges this year, not least the sudden loss of its CCO Shelley Smoler and CSO Damien Le Castrec to Lucky Generals in August.