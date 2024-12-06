A threesome with Santa? Fussy deodorant gives you a get-out Claus

Fussy is a brand that’s good at getting noticed and a limited-edition Santa scent for Christmas is an indisputably clever stocking-filler idea.

A threesome with Santa is also a guaranteed way to get some publicity in among the deluge of Christmas advertising. This ad by agency 10 Days certainly has cut-through, and thankfully the take is lightly humorous rather than smutty .

Jolyon White, CCO at 10 Days, said: “We wanted to create something that was going to stand out from the sea of worthy and samey Christmas ads. A festive story that’s never been told before (for obvious, X-rated reasons). It’s playful, unexpected, and disruptive – just like Fussy.”

“Matt Kennedy, founder of Fussy, said: “A threesome with Santa might not be everyone’s idea of a Happy Christmas…thankfully that’s why we’ve launched a Santa scented deodorant.”

The sustainable deodorant brand was a hit on Dragon’s Den in 2021 and is a good pairing for 10 Days, which was founded by three brothers, two of whom have top agency pedigree (Mother, W+K, Poke, Anomaly etc) while the third has a background in sound design and music. The name comes from their claim that 10 Days is all it takes to make a good ad.

MAA creative scale: 6.5