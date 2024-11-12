World Rugby appoints Ocean Outdoor UK as Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 official Digital out of home media partner

World Rugby has today (November 12) appointed Ocean Outdoor UK as their official Digital out of home (DOOH) media partner for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 which takes place in England next summer.

Under the agreement, Ocean will contribute to the success of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 by promoting the tournament across its Out of home (OOH) advertising portfolio in the UK, bringing the competition’s unstoppable energy to millions of people.

Having already delivered successful sports themed events including 22 fan zones for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics and Wimbledon, Ocean will also manage the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 flagship fan zone in London. The location will be announced in due course.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 managing director Sarah Massey said: “We are delighted to welcome Ocean as Official DOOH media partner and fan zone provider. The creative opportunities of this new partnership will help us showcase Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025’s energy across England and the UK, driving interest and building momentum ahead of this generational moment for rugby. The London fan zone delivered by Ocean will allow fans and visitors of England’s iconic capital to experience Rugby World Cup like never before.”

Ocean Outdoor UK head of content and sponsorship Kevin Henry said: “Ocean’s partnership with World Rugby extends our programme of world class sports content and allows us to build on the huge success of this year’s fan zones which attracted record outdoor audiences.

“The chance to showcase world class women’s rugby is another milestone in our mission to improve access to sport by reaching wider audiences. Working closely with our landlords and brand partners across multiple formats, we hope to inspire even more people to enjoy, participate and thrive in sport.”

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 takes place from 22 August to 27 September 2025 across eight host locations. Fans have the opportunity to apply for tickets for all matches until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, 19 November at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.