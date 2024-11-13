Will Trump and Musk combine X and Truth Social?

There’s been speculation that one of the target of assassin Eddie Redmayne in the Sky remake of the Day of the Jackal is a tech/media mogul bearing more than a slight resemblance to Elon Musk.

The Jackal had better watch it: Musk really does seem to taking over the world, Donald Trump’s new US administration anyway.

One beneficiary (there has to be one..) is likely to be his X (formerly known as Twitter) with many of the advertisers who abandoned the platform over hate speech and the like now reconsidering as the multi-faceted mogul (he controls Tesla and SpaceX too of course) seemingly sits at The Donald’s right hand.

There’s even speculation that X might merge with Trump’s Truth Social, another social media platform hardly known for its considered restraint. Truth Social, which was sinking like a stone (as was X) when it looked as though Kamala Harris was the favourite for the White House (another triumph for the pollsters) could be the first of Trump’s many businesses to make real money now he’s in charge of the US economy too.

Musk is now co-head of a new Department of Government Efficiency, which will, presumably, dispense contracts among other favours. Enough to make the biggest companies quake in their boots. The only hope for the rest of the world is that Trump’s BFFs tend not to stay the course.