Which? puts Xmas cheaters in their place in new Neverland campaign

Christmas, says consumer campaigner Which?, is noted as much for its unfair treatment of consumers, faced with “dodgy Black Friday deals, rubbish customer service, to “shrinkflation” and “skimpflation” on festive food, drink and gift shopping.”

So recently-appointed creative agency Neverland is entering the lists, alongside media shops Goodstuff, Brainlabs and Digital Voices, with a £1.1m campaign running on Out of Home, digital, radio and podcasts.

The Out of Home is particularly striking.

Which? head of brand Kat Chinnock says: “Christmas is a busy and challenging time for a lot of people. On top of this, we’re getting ripped off right, left and centre with worsening products and services for our money – from down-sized Christmas chocolates, to unreliable deliveries to dodgy online marketplaces not sending what they advertised.

“At Which?, we want to expose these poor practices – that our teams are busy investigating and lobbying against behind the scenes – while also providing people with a way of avoiding all the pitfalls so they can enjoy a more confident holiday season.”

Wouldn’t argue with that.

MAA creative scale: 8.