We Are Social wins global Carlsberg

We Are Social quietly proves that specialisation works, regularly picking up big social accounts. The latest is Carlsberg which has appointed We Are Social as its global sociol agency in a pitch led by the agency’s UK office.

The account also includes the Tuborg, Somersby cider and 1664 Blanc brands.

Henna Mertsola, global digital marketing & media director, says: “We were impressed by We Are Social’s combination of creative reputation and global reach, and their ability to bring new technologies into our social approach. We’ll be collaborating to create more globally consistent and social first content and bring new and fresh ideas to our brands. We’re looking forward to seeing the work come to life.”

We Are Social client partner Lisa Austin says: “We’re thrilled to be working with such a progressive business as Carlsberg Group, with brands who genuinely want to create cutting edge work.”