VCCP US poaches new CCO from BBDO New York

VCCP is doing pretty well in the US – a tough market for Brits to crack – and is now in its fifth year of double digit growth. Wins this year include Primark’s first US campaign, Más+ by Messi, and Mike’s Hard Lemonade (below), while the agency has earned a reputation with White Claw hard seltzer, Audi and Google.

Which all helps when you are looking for a new chief creative officer. VCCP has managed to win over BBDO New York’s current CCO, Matt MacDonald, to help the agency “diversify and expand” its output. MacDonald has been at BBDO NY for a decade, and in 2016 played a big role in Omnicom’s $2 billion AT&T win. He was previously at JWT New York.

McDonald said: “VCCP is one of those places you hear really great rumblings about. Whether it’s about their White Claw work or how much people love working with Brett and the team, it’s definitely garnered an impressive under the radar reputation here in the US. And after getting to know everyone, I can confirm it all to be true. I’m excited and inspired to get started.”

Brett Edgar, CEO VCCP US, said: “Matt brings impressive experience as a business and creative leader, serving as a model and mentor to some of the industry’s most talented. Matt is the perfect partner to join us for the long-term to keep us growing and creating amazing work.”