VCCP and O2 give the gift of data this Christmas

Christmas is a time of abundance – in adverts at least – but O2 isn’t afraid to address the idea that not everyone is loaded up with treats and gifts at this time of year.

VCCP’s 2024 festive campaign is all about tackling data poverty, with O2’s offer of free mobile represented by sim cards floating down from on high like snowflakes. It’s the third year in a row that VCCP and O2 have highlighted the issue of data poverty, which affects around two million households, at Christmas.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2, said: “With around two million households now experiencing data poverty, we wanted to use our platform this festive season to share the realities of not having data in an honest and relatable way, while raising awareness of the support available via the National Databank. Through this campaign, we hope to encourage people across the country to spread the word that those in need can get free O2 mobile data from their nearest O2 store.”

David Masterman, deputy ECD at VCCP, said: “It’s easy to take for granted, but data is an essential utility. It’s necessary to book doctor’s appointments, for kids to do homework, so many of our day to day activities – we wanted to bring this to life in this campaign by telling those stories and pointing people in the right direction to get support from O2.”

It’s a feelgood brand boost for O2 and an ad that stands out from the crowd.

MAA creative scale: 7