Uncommon’s Indian odyssey hits right note

British Airways is celebrating 100 years of flights between the UK and India (wasn’t called BA then of course.) Uncommon Creative Studio is consistently producing the best work for BA for about 100 years and this time it’s a story with all the chaotic elements of life on the sub-continent.

Lots of twists and turns in ‘Your Family in the Skies.’

If only BA lived up to its ads (this flight will probably be cancelled at the last minute.)

One of the best ads of the year.

MAA creative scale: 9.