Uber ventures north with Mother

Mother’s work for Uber has been consistently exemplary, presenting the (sometimes controversial) ride-hailing app as a friend in need (with a nice personality.)

The long form ad with Robert De Niro has won most of the plaudits but its 30-second numbers for Uber’s train bookings are equally good.

Now Mother is showcasing its short form skills with a campaign aimed at customers ‘oop north,’ less used to Ubers than lazy southerners. With localised Out of Home and social films too.

There will doubtless be some social media warriors who argue that the depiction of the three women in particular is reinforcing a northern stereotype (suppose it is) but it’s funny, laughing with them as much as at them. The festive season makes fools of us all, after all.

The combo of Mother and a client willing to take the handbrake off is pretty unstoppable.

MAA creative scale: 9.