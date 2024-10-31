T&Pm turns it up to 11 for Argos at Christmas

Argos, like TK Maxx, has stuck with the familiar this Christmas. Back for another year are brand mascots Connie and Trevor, with music again pulling the whole idea together.

This time, there is less emphasis on cramming in as many products as possible. Instead, it’s a simple story that taps into the ongoing appeal of the big stadium rock concert, with dinosaur Trevor dreaming of performing 20th Century Boy by T-Rex (of course) atop a stack of Marshall speakers. Connie the doll is an adoring fan.

The ad is directed by Michael Gracey, who also directed The Greatest Showman movie as well as lots of music videos. It’s all about bringing your dreams to life, and the campaign will offer some opportunities for Argos customers to do just that (presumably within the confines of Argos’ product range).

Laura Boothby, head of campaigns at Argos, said: “Our customers love Trevor the dinosaur and Connie the doll, so we’re thrilled they’re back again to spread some festive fun and magic in such an energetic and upbeat way. At Argos, whatever your loved ones are dreaming of this Christmas, we’ve got it covered. Whether it’s the latest and best in sound and tech, or the top toys of the season.”

Does the trick without frightening the customers.

MAA creative scale: 6