Top duo Brim and Beverley to quit adam&eveDDB

This won’t be the Christmas present adam&eveDDB was hoping for but highly-regarded CCO Richard Brim and CSO Martin Beverley have announced they are leaving in February to start their own business (both below, Brim right.)

.

Brim has garnered every award going in his 11 years as a top creative and then CCO and has latterly played a key role in establishing A&E at the top of Omnicom’s DDB network in the US. Beverley has spent nine years at the agency, famed for its planning expertise.

Brim says: “As we write this, we are still questioning why we would leave such a wonderful place packed with such talented people. Whilst we are very proud of what we have achieved here, it’s now time for something different.”

A&E has proved an incubator new agencies. Three of the original founders – James Murphy, David Golding and Jon Forsyth have headed in new directions – Murphy and Golding to form New Commercial Arts (recently sold to WPP’s Ogilvy for another tidy sum) and Forsyth to Neverland. Former joint CEO Matt Goff has set up Ark.

A&E CEO Miranda Hipwell says: “While we’re obviously extremely sad to be losing Rick and Martin, we’re so proud of everything we’ve achieved together and very excited to see them head off to become entrepreneurs.

“Start-ups are a crucial contributor to the lifeblood of our industry – as the tremendous success of Adam & Eve/DDB and its previous incarnations has proven over the years – and it’s wonderful to see the agency spawning a new generation of entrepreneurs.

“Meanwhile we’re looking forward to the next chapter of Adam & Eve/DDB as we expand and build on the success we’ve had in 2024.” Wins include Disney The Entertainer and Columbia.

A&E will most likely promote from inside when the time comes to replace the duo, the agency is hardly short of talent. But Brim in particular has been key to much of the agency’s award-winning work. Creatives across the board will now report to DDB international CCO Chaka Sobhani.

Brim and Beverley’s extended departures will almost certainly lead to investment offers from big agency and communications groups.

Update

Already has a nickname in London adland: the Ricki Martin agency….