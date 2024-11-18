The Entertainer and McDonald’s join Christmas ads battle

The Entertainer is a string of UK toyshops that seems to have established itself in the digital age (it doesn’t open on Sundays for religious reasons) and it’s mixing it with the retail big boys this Christmas with a campaign from adam&eveDDB. Featuring a toy called Ray (yours to buy for £12) who’s left on the shelf as the fickle little monsters add to their toy repertoire.

Marketing director Caroline Smith says “Our brief to adam&eveDDB was to get parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents and anyone else with a child in their life who’s obsessed with that one thing, to choose The Entertainer whenever they need to buy a toy. Their response was a strategy that is powerfully emotional, but with a streak of humour which will really give The Entertainer cut through during the Christmas advertising extravaganza.”

Depends whether or not the world warms to Ray (why does Monty the penguin always spring to mind?). Ambitious certainly.

MAA creative scale: 6.

McDonald’s and Leo Burnett, meanwhile, are trying nothing so fancy; featuring a drive through a Christmas wonderland of illuminated suburban houses.

Are the couple horrified or pleased? Hard to tell. Then, again, they presumably don’t live next door to such atrocities.

No sure what the point is, maybe it’s the attraction of normality.

MAA creative scale: 4.