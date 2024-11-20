System1 reveals its UK Christmas ad winners

System1 has produced its list of Christmas ad winners so far (according to its panel) and they are:

Aldi – “Get into the Christmas Spirit with Kevin the Carrot” – 5.9 Stars

Coca-Cola “Holidays Are Coming” – 5.9 Stars

Sainsbury’s – “Phizz-whizzing” – 5.9 Stars



Lidl – “Lidl Presents: A Magical Christmas” – 5.9 Stars

Cadbury – “Secret Santa Delivery” – 5.9 Stars

Disney – “The Boy and the Octopus” – 5.9 Stars

Amazon – “Midnight Opus” – 5.9 Stars



Hotel Chocolat – “Welcome to Our Chocolate Imaginarium” – 5.9 Stars

M&S Food – “The Journey” – 5.9 Stars

National Trust – “Discover the joy of giving from a good place with the National Trust this Christmas” – 5.8 Stars

Chief customer officer Jon Evans says: “This year has been remarkable for creative consistency, reaffirming that marketers tire of campaigns far faster than consumers do. Despite the backlash around Coke’s AI-driven Holidays Are Coming, the familiar assets and consistency still resonated. Many winners this year featured character fluent devices like Kevin the Carrot and the Very flamingos—evergreen creations that extend into broader campaigns, driving brand-building success year-round. Here’s to more consistent Christmas creative—and even greater consistency throughout the year -a proven strategy for success.”