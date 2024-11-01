Sainsbury’s and Roald Dahl’s BFG serve up a ‘phizzwhizzy’ Christmas

New Commercial Arts has pulled out all the stops to place Sainsbury’s at the top of our Christmas lists this year, with help from NCA’s new owner, Ogilvy UK.

Together they have created a large-scale production embracing Roald Dahl’s BFG, a voiceover by Stephen Fry, and a soundtrack recorded with a 54-piece orchestra at Abbey Road Studios. All choreographed by star director Sam Brown.

The BFG (Big Friendly Giant) brings out the “Hey Sainsbury’s” line to ask, “How can we make this Christmas a bit more… phizz-whizzing?” The answer is a flying tour around suppliers in glorious British locations to pick up loads of goodies for the big day.

Emma Bisley, head of campaigns at Sainsbury’s said: “Whether customers are looking for new holiday delights or classic festive favourites, Sainsbury’s has something to satisfy every taste and budget through this year’s Christmas range. Collaborating with the Roald Dahl Story Company this year was a remarkable opportunity to tap into the nostalgia and heartwarming spirit that the BFG embodies and hope that this advert captures the nation’s hearts and fills them with joy.”

Ian Heartfield, founder of New Commercial Arts said: “The Big Friendly Giant meets the Big Friendly Grocer – two fabric of the nation brands, bringing the magic of Christmas home to families. Our heart-warming campaign is a celebration of all things Christmas, allowing young and old to escape into a wonderful world of mouth-watering food, and to enjoy the story of a special friendship.”

Ogilvy has created the accompanying digital experience, social campaign and influencer drive. Fast work considering the WPP-owned agency only acquired NCA a few weeks ago.

It’s a big production that still feels magical, intimate and familiar, just the way Christmas ought to. NCA has taken a while to get into its stride with Sainsbury’s, but this shows that WPP got a lot more for its money than just the (formidable) Murphy-Golding new business machine.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.