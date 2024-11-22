Rudolf plays all the reindeer games in Posten’s Christmas masterpiece

Norwegian postal service Posten gets its Christmas ads right every year, but this 2024 Netflix-style documentary about the rise and fall of Rudolf surpasses even its own high standards.

Reinfall tells the story of how Rudolf is ruined by fame in this dark, funny spot that doesn’t forget to include a strong message about Posten’s reliability. Creative agency Pol has taken the Christmas story to all sorts of places over the last six years; from gay Santa and Trump satire to Jesus as the postman’s child and environmental impact, Pol always hits the zeitgeist.

Hege Barbara Aarhus, campaign manager at Posten, said: “This time, we wanted to shift the focus away from Santa and onto those who share our job of delivering gifts. While we won’t interfere with the North Pole’s operations, we are proud to show that Posten has delivered faithfully every Christmas since 1647 – no matter how things are going up North.”

Pia Emilie Lystad and Thea Heber Bjørndal Iversen, the creatives behind this year’s holiday campaign, said: “As the world has felt dark for so long, we believe the best gift Posten can give is a touch of holiday laughter. Our satirical documentary, Reinfall, provides a playful look at the celebrity life of Santa’s head reindeer. The production was a lot of fun. We dove deep into every detail, even using cameras from different eras for the archival footage.”

A rare example of a long ad (almost four minutes) where you want to watch to the end.

MAA creative scale: 9