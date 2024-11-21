Orange confronts digital dangers with SaferPhone campaign for Christmas

The perils of smartphone usage for teens is moving further up the agenda. Australia has just banned social media for the under 16s, while Orange has been bold enough to address the issue in its Christmas campaign.

This spot from Publicis Conseil uses an operatic format to play out the dramatic arguments that often rage between parents and teens over the risks of going online.

Quentin Delobelle, communications director, Orange France, said: “With this initiative, Orange confirms its commitment to security and digital support. We are once again delivering on the promise of a responsible Christmas, and going the extra mile to reconcile parents and children.”

Marco Venturelli, CEO & CCO of Publicis Conseil, said: Digital safety for teenagers is a key issue for parents. We wanted to create a bridge of reconciliation between them and their children around a responsible use of smartphone. We also chose a light and festive production to stay in the Christmas spirit and bring joy and smiles to this holiday season.”

Persuasive and nicely done, although it still leaves us wondering when social media companies are going to start taking responsibility for online safety.

