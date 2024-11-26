‘On the go’ Amazon turns to W+K Amsterdam for audio whodunnit

Amazon has done some very good work with in-house agencies recently, including Adam Driver for Black Friday and this year’s Christmas spot featuring a singing janitor who gets a brief moment in the spotlight.

So it’s good to see the brand back with an ad agency – Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam – for this new Amazon Music campaign. Launched to coincide with the holiday travel season, it cleverly mixes the tunes with podcasts and audiobooks, using the same ‘whodunnit’ genre as Waitrose.

W+K creative team Stuart Harkness, Chris Taylor and Paula Essig said: “We set our campaign in an airport as the perfect backdrop to explore the diverse cross section of humanity that turns to music and audiobooks while waiting for flights. Glued together with a motley cast of mischievously charming characters and a mesmeric score, we turned killing time into a thrilling time, on the go.”

Runs in the UK, US and Canada on social and streaming platforms, plus OOH that includes US airports JFK, LAX, Hartsfeild-Jackson Atlanta and Chicago O’Hare.

The budget doesn’t look as big as for the in-house extravaganzas, but it’s still sizeable by most measures, with a lively and entertaining result.

MAA creative scale: 7.5