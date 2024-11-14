Now Beckham shoots for Nespresso

I guess you know you’ve made it when Nespresso comes calling and it’s that man again (David Beckham) this time sharing a coffee* with a snowman. Maybe George was busy.

Becks says: “I had a great time making this festive film with Nespresso – I love this time of year, being with friends and family, having fun, and making memories.”

There seems to be no way to turn back the tide. At least he kicks a ball here. What will he appear in next?

MAA creative scale: 4.

*Nespresso Inizio in a Vertuo Creatista machine, if you must.