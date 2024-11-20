‘Nothing Ordinary’ happens when Uncommon, Haaland and Beats by Dre team up

Football superstar Erling Haaland escapes Manchester and goes back to the Norwegian woods to display the full extent of his physical capabilities, as well as his sense of humour.

Uncommon’s ad supplies various Beats by Dr Dre’s listening devices to keep Haaland company as he braves the cold but stunning surroundings. The snow gives a nod to Christmas without becoming a Christmas ad, and the message is that there’s “Nothing ordinary about Erling Haaland.”

When they are used right, footballers are proving that they can do classy advertising, as a solo Cole Palmer demonstrated recently in Burberry’s nine-minute fishing film.

The secret is to keep quiet and get into nature, it would seem.

MAA creative score: a solid 8 for both