New-look Jaguar warms up the online world as it plots challenge to Tesla

Jaguar Cars is going all-electric and, in advance, has unveiled a new online media blitz that doesn’t feature, um, cars. Instead we have a collection of models intended to exemplify Jaguar’s new mantra of “Exuberant Modernism.” Building on the venerable car firm’s founder Sir William Lyons’ belief that: “A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing.”

Jaguar is witching to an all-EV line-up, to be unveiled (to a degree, via a “first public installation”) on December 2 in Miami (good choice!)



The car-free blitz has its critics, one Elon Musk has remarked on the car-free nature already.

CCO Gerry McGovern says: “Jaguar has its roots in originality. Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.

“This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.”

Musk asked: “Do you sell cars?” to which Jaguar replied, “Yes. We’d love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December? Warmest regards, Jaguar.” Which is quite cool, he may even turn up as Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate can’t be too far away.

Jaguar is owned by India’s Tata which also makes the all-conquering Range Rover. They could easily have given up with Jaguar which has tried and failed to match the likes of Mercedes and BMW in the luxury car market, despite some spirited efforts. Now Tesla is, presumably, in its sights. Key to Tesla’s success is one basic shape and style so December should be interesting.

All they can really do at this stage is be talked about and they’ve certainly succeeded in that.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.