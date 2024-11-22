National Lottery plays musical scratch cards at Christmas

Allwyn and VCCP have found a place for the National Lottery among a family’s Christmas traditions, creating a rowdy game of musical Scratchcards around the table as part of a campaign that puts the emphasis on togetherness away from smartphones and other devices.

The game idea comes out of customer research about how people play the lottery, and the togetherness theme also features on shorter social media videos of real community groups like cold-water enthusiasts Deal Dippers (bottom), and a Swindon Skaters collective who all have Scratchcards traditions at Christmas.

Steve Parkinson, brand and marketing director at Allwyn, said: “Christmas is all about shared moments, many times involving games and a healthy dose of competitiveness. National Lottery Scratchcards are all about adding some fun and excitement – so are the perfect thing to bring along to festive gatherings. Hopefully some big festive winners will be made, but of course, each moment of play also contributes to UK Good Causes – so it really is a win-win.”

Darren Bailes, global CCO at VCCP, said: “We did a piece of research all about National Lottery Scratchcards – and learnt the weird and wonderful games, and traditions that people already have. This work will share those ideas with everyone, in the hope that more traditions and games are invented. The cast was stellar and Steve, our director, brought out some incredible performances in the film.”

The campaign, with media by Hearts & Science, includes a foldable Christmas card and a gift tag Scratchcard as well as a takeover of WH Smith in Victoria Station.

As the National Lottery celebrates its 20th anniversary, VCCP has found a smart new relevance for the brand and approached it with humour. This year, dreams of riches are replaced by a portrayal of what real luck looks like: being able to have a good time with your loved ones at Christmas.

MAA creative scale: 8