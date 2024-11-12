MediaSense buys R3 to head into US and creative reviews

London-based consultancy MediaSense has bought US consultancy R3. The deal follows MediaSense’s May acquisition of PwC’s UK marketing and media advisory team.

The deal moves media-based MediaSense further into creative and content, the “whole spectrum” according to MediaSense CEO Graham Brown.

R3 co-founders Greg Paull and Shufen Goh will join the executive leadership team as president of global growth and APAC respectively.

Brown says: “Our growth ambitions are informed by listening to our clients’ current and future needs, and increasingly they require joined-up advice across disciplines and territories. With the acquisition of R3, we are expanding beyond media operations into marketing operations, adding content and creative capabilities and significantly growing our presence in North America and Asia.

“In R3 we have found a partner who is completely aligned with the principles of engineering value for clients and supporting them in navigating change. We are delighted and proud to welcome R3 and its talented teams to MediaSense”.

R3’s Paull says: “The coming together of MediaSense and R3 creates a truly independent global advisory business. As one team, we have the ability to support brands with cross-discipline experience and intelligence as they transform their marketing organizations from the inside, and through agency, data and tech partnerships.

“We are excited to be joining MediaSense on this innovative growth journey and offering our combined clients a more expansive and integrated service, globally.”

So far this year R3 has handled creative reviews for Kenvue and General Mills while MediaSense advised on the massive Amazon and Unilever media reviews.