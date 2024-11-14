McCann raids Burnett for top North America creative post

Javier Campopiano hasn’t let the grass grow under his feet since becoming global CCO of McCann and now, especially for a Europe-based global CCO, he’s made the sensible appointment of a North America CCO, Britt Nolan. from Leo Burnett (both below, Nolan left.)

Being CCO of any part of Interpublic can’t be an easy task at the moment as the holding company’s networks appear to be retrenching after some flat results. IPG is still trying to sell one-time flagship digital agencies R/GA and Huge.

Nolan was previously president and CCO of Leo Burnett Chicago. Renato Fernandez is taking over there.

Campopiano says: “Britt is without a doubt a leader and a point of reference for excellence in our industry. He has led some of North America’s very best work in recent years with incredible range—creating eye-catching, smart, authentic and funny ways of connecting brands with people.”

Nolan says: “McCann Worldgroup’s creative vision—focused on craft, predicated on truth, reaching beyond the bounds of traditional advertising to build brands, speaks to both my right and left brain. I’ve long admired this network for its ability to create campaigns and platforms that build enduring brands. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this storied legacy and play a part in shaping its future.”