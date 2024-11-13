Mars launches global ad review of nearly everything

Mars is reviewing most of its global advertising with the exception of creative (mostly at Omnicom) which poses a further challenge for WPP media operation GroupM.

WPP’s Mediacom (now EssenceMediacom) won the combined Mars global media account in 2028, currently estimated at $2.4bn, about half in the US. Brands include M&Ms, Snickers and Wrigley’s plus petcare brands Pedigree and Cesar. WPP, though, has done well in recent big media reviews, retaining Unilever and splitting Amazon with Omnicom Media Group.

The review also includes commerce, social media, brand PR and influencer marketing.

Mars says: “As part of our planned review of our agency partners, we are taking this opportunity to ensure we are set up to continue delivering best-in-class brand building. As a result, we are initiating RFP processes across several capability areas within our consumer brands and expect the process to conclude in 2025.”

Of all the consumer goods giants, privately-owned Mars has probably the deftest and most consistent touch when it comes to marketing and advertising. OMG and Publicis, which handled Mars media before 2018, will be keen to find a way back in.