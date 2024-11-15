MAA Ad of the Week: O2 scammer’s nightmare Daisy from VCCP

Scammers are a plague for everyone – Brits seem a worryingly juicy target – so credit Virgin Media O2 and agency VCCP for creating Daisy, a talkative A1-generated granny, who’s there on 7726 to bore them to distraction and, one hopes, ultimately defeat.

That rarest of rare things, a Big Idea.

At a time when the dreaded digital transformation (which enables scammers of course) is driving many of us up the wall (try talking to a bank these days) Daisy is giving something back. Why don’t more companies try it?