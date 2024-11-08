MAA Ad of the Week: Etsy’s Wally from Orchard Creative

Difficult choice this week with some goodies around (and not all Christmas ads, Uncommon for British Airways is outstanding.)

Even the best ads, though, can be as much about technique as the proverbial big idea but Orchard’s choice of ‘Where’s Wally?’ for an international campaign is a stroke of genius (Waldo in the US for some reason best known to the book publisher.)

All this with a seasonably soppy tale to boot.

The actor playing Wally could find a Harry Potter-ish career awaits.