MAA Ad of the Week: Beats by Dre with Erling Haaland from Uncommon

One of the hardest things for an avowedly creative agency is to keep pulling rabbits out of the hat that surprise: haven’t seen that before..

In its seven years of existence (is that all?) Uncommon Creative Studio consistently manages to do this and here, Beats by Dre with Erling Haaland, is another example. A footballer actually doing something arduous! How on earth did they persuade him to do that (don’t say just money, he’s hardly hard-up)?

So we have Erling channeling his inner Ragnar Lothbrok in his chilly homeland.

A rather fine effort from Uncommon and Beats by Dre.