London’s Piccadilly Lights turn to stone as brands take ads back to 211 AD

In an industry first, Paramount Pictures is turning London’s world famous Piccadilly Lights to stone in a colossal collaboration to mark the highly anticipated release of Ridley Scott’s blockbuster, Gladiator II in UK cinemas from November 15.

Throughout Friday (8 November), Piccadilly Lights will “frieze” into an epic stone patchwork featuring Gladiator II, Samsung, Trainline, TK Maxx and LEGO. The five have united to reimagine their adverts through the lens of Roman AD 211, using “hand carved” stone bas relief, a prevalent art form of the time.

The work is an unprecedented collaboration led by Wavemaker and Paramount Pictures with DOOH.com, Ocean Outdoor, Mindshare, Publicis One, OLA and Cheil.

To create their monumental Roman centrepiece Paramount Pictures transformed the screen into stone bas relief with Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in the arena. The movie’s November 15 release date is contextualised in Roman numerals.

Samsung features their latest Neo QLED television that puts a Gladiator on the edge of his seat when the giant rhino from the film leaps towards him; Trainline presents a playful take on ‘your carriage awaits’ with a train swapped for a horse and chariot, TK Maxx, or (Maxximus), celebrates its epic brands at heroic prices While LEGO UK shows that Rome can be built in a day, inviting adults to play with their LEGO Icons sets.

John Fletcher, Paramount Pictures UK managing director, says: “This year’s most spectacular movie deserves a campaign equal in stature. Piccadilly Lights is truly iconic and we’re delighted to have been able to collaborate with so many brands and agencies on this ambitious project. We’re thrilled with the outcome and it is a testament to the hard work of so many parties to make this happen.”

Ocean Outdoor UK chief revenue officer Nick Shaw said: “Piccadilly Lights was made for collaborative theatrical experiences like this. You have to applaud Paramount, Wavemaker, Dooh.com and all the brand partners for pulling off one of the year’s best ads.”