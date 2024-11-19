Key Ahmed ally at AKQA Sam Kelly quits

You worry a bit about the AKQA in AKQA Group (which now includes Grey.) Founder Ajaz Ahmed resigned after 30 years before the mast earlier this year and now long-serving CMO Sam Kelly (below with Ahmed) has quit after 17 years.

Kelly says: “After 17 remarkable years at AKQA, I’ve made the decision to embark on a new adventure. AKQA is a truly special organisation that has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in our industry. Under Ajaz’s visionary leadership, we’ve built something extraordinary – an agency that puts creativity and innovation at its heart.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. The industry is evolving rapidly, and I believe there are exciting opportunities to shape its future in new ways. I leave with nothing but gratitude for the experiences, friendships, and the learnings that AKQA has given me.”

All seems very polite and ordered but AKQA, the first big digital-based network, with a formidable reputation for creativity in and outside ads, really was a jewel in WPP’s now somewhat battered creative crown. Sir Martin Sorrell, who bought it for £300m (it was previously private equity-backed) for once seemed to leave it alone.

Much of its work, by definition, is project-based where Grey’s ambitions, presumably, are not. Let’s hope it doesn’t wither on the vine like JWT or Y&R.