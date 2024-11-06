Kantar predicts wokeness, safety and sustainability for 2025

Even before Trump was elected, 2025 was already looking like it might be another year of upheaval on the social, political and technological fronts.

While the US electorate may not have prioritised wokeness, safety and sustainability, Kantar is prioritising them as it does its best to make sense of the world with its predictions for the top 10 marketing trends of 2025.

Brands go woke and definitely not broke: Kantar data shows that a brand’s diversity and inclusion efforts influence the buying decisions of almost eight in 10 people worldwide. With major political, social and demographic changes set to make inclusion more personal for lots of people next year, it will become one of the most significant considerations for brands.

The puzzle of slowing population growth: Products rely on populations getting bigger to drive sales. But global population growth is now under one percent and is predicted to go negative by the end of the century. This creates an urgency for marketers to predispose more people to their brand and to find new spaces in which to grow.

Gen AI – safety will come first: Data provenance will be a big theme in 2025. Kantar research shows that more than two in five consumers don’t trust ads that are AI-generated. As AI becomes more sophisticated, more people will be pushing for transparency in how it’s used.

Looking to livestreaming: Some forecasts put live-commerce sales at 20% of total retail in China by 2026. Livestreaming ads can boost both short-term purchase intent and long-term brand affinity. Established brands will look to livestreaming ads to build long-term associations, while medium and smaller brands prioritise increasing awareness and driving immediate interest.

Demanding more from Retail Media Networks (RMNs): Retail media could account for almost a quarter of all US media ad spend in 2028. But in 2025, there needs to be transparency about the challenges holding back marketers from investing in RMNs; improved data access, specific media measurement needs, and the ability to drive brand equity.

Embarking on the voyage to total video: The line between broadcast and streaming TV is now all but invisible to viewers. Marketers that take a nuanced approach, testing and learning to find the right mix across traditional channels, SVOD, and AVOD platforms will be best set for success.

Social media to innovate to recapture attention: Just under a third of people say ads on social media platforms capture their attention, a marked decrease over last year’s 43%. Expect more creative innovation and visual theatre attempt to capture people’s attention in 2025: experimental camera shots, cuts, and new ways of telling old stories.

Sustainability set to become marketing’s job: 2025 is a big year for sustainability legislation ramping up in major economies. Kantar analysis suggests that sustainability already contributes $193 billion to the value of the world’s top 100 brands: by finding authentic ways to connect to the consumer, marketers will be able to turn sustainability initiatives into growth.

Brands to tap into creator communities: The tight-knit communities that creators bring together hold a great deal of power to predispose more people towards a brand. Collaborating with creators in a two-way relationship will be important for platforms aiming to grow their user base and ad revenue.

Stretching the limits of innovation: Innovation will be a must for larger brands that can’t easily grow in other ways, as brands reimagine what they’re in the business of and explore new revenue streams. In 2025, marketers can take inspiration from brands like Oreo and Ferrero which have pushed the boundaries through innovation.

Jane Ostler, EVP, global thought leadership, Kantar, said: “With so many technological and social shifts coming to a head, 2025 marks a pivotal moment for marketing. These trends represent not just incremental changes but a fundamental shift in how brands connect with consumers. Those who embrace these changes, prioritise data-driven strategies, and champion creativity and inclusivity will be best positioned for success.”