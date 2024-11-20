Jung von Matt’s history lesson for Erste’s ‘Silent Night’

A history lesson doesn’t gov amiss at this time of year and Austria’s Erste Group financial services purveyor is delving into the origin of Silent Night, apparently the world’s most recorded song, courtesy of Jung von Matt Donau.

So it’s back to the Austrian village of Oberndorf in the winter of 1818, still recovering from Napoleon’s depredations, where village priest Joseph Mohr is inspired to write the song for Christmas Eve, performing with his music teacher friend Franz Xaver. The first of many such renditions here (including the Sainsbury’s ad in yesterdays’s Blast from the Past.) Running in central and eastern Europe.

Mike Nagy, ECD and Partner at Jung von Matt Donau, says: “We’re thrilled to share the remarkable story of Franz Xaver Gruber and Joseph Mohr with the world this Christmas. Their journey is a testament to the power of two individuals who believed that a simple song could inspire hope and change the world for the better.”

Nice to see a Christmas ad that expects its audience to be able to think too.

MAA creative scale: 7.