John Lewis launches new salvo in Christmas gifting battle

John Lewis is running three TV ads this Christmas, here’s the second showcasing its gifts (the big number is still to come it seems.) Saatchi & Saatchi is on the case, as it is for Waitrose.

Customer director Charlotte Lock says: “At John Lewis we recognise the changing dynamic in Christmas shopping. As Black Friday builds and our customers focus on finding the right gift for their loved ones, this campaign offers them inspiration. It also reminds them that they can always buy the right gift at the right price at John Lewis, not just over the Black Friday period. After all, John Lewis knows more about giving great gifts than any other retailer – we’ve been doing it for 160 years.

“We’re delighted that this includes our MxC range (Made by Care supporting the Building Happier Futures programme.) John Lewis has a long-standing commitment to the care-experienced community through its employability programme and fundraising, and we are thrilled to be featuring incredible care-experienced talent in this campaign and showcasing gifts made by care-experienced designers.”

Franki Goodwin, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi, says: “Though we’re a few weeks out, the journey to finding the perfect Christmas present really starts now. It was essential we captured this insight in this second chapter and brought our amazing supplier brands into the story.”

What John Lewis should be: coolly understated and classy.

MAA creative scale: 7.5