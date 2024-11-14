JD Sports and Uncommon redefine Christmas ads

While the John Lewis ad feels like it’s been made for middle class women and the ad industry, here’s a Christmas campaign that’s going to look a lot more familiar to the rest of Britain.

Uncommon and JD Sports introduce an authentic notion of “Family” that – just like last year’s effort – is pretty persuasive. Well-known faces like Maya Jama, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Central Cee bring their own real life families into the mix, dialling down the glamour while foregrounding the connections and the bonds that matter.

OOH uses similar imagery, all with a headline simply stating “Family” along with a JD logo.

Chris Waters, UK & EU marketing director at JD said: “This campaign honours not just the families we’re born into, but also those we choose along the way. At this time of year, the essence of family is woven into everyday life, and our campaign seeks to highlight the authentic connections and lived experiences of all forms of family. Uncommon crafted an authentic portrait of Britain today across this entire campaign — it’s one we’re really all so proud to share.”

Quba Tuakli, Senior Creative at Uncommon, said: “While others operate around stereotypes and clichés, we wanted to build on JD’s growing reputation for digging deeper in the search for authenticity. The result is a portrait of the UK during the holiday season — holding a rare honesty, energy and depth — a true reflection of what JD’s young audience experience.”

Carries an emotional charge, with help from the Jamie XX soundtrack, that makes you realise what other Christmas ads are missing. Some brands suit a generous sprinkling of festive sparkle, but this one is spot on for JD.

MAA creative scale: 8.5