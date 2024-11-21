Jaguar’s EV relaunch is certainly being talked about – possibly not how the marque intended

Jaguar’s rebrand does not seem to going well, provoking that hardy perennial an internet storm. It’s been called “woke” and various ruder names, enraging those who see the Jaguar heritage ass not just key to the brand but part of British life. We said what’s been released so far had done its job in, at least, getting Jaguar talked about (not something that’s been happening much in recent years.) It’s only fair to say this view is not widely shared either.

Jaguar has been horribly mucked around by past owners the ill-fated British Leyland and then Ford before India’s Tata stepped in to buy it alongside Land Rover. For many oldies it’s still rather raffish: redolent as much of Minder’s Arthur Daley as the beautiful cars Sir William Lyons produced 80 years ago.

So here are some of the new bits, as dribbled out prior to some kind of launch in early December.

The badge (goodbye to fierce felines.)

Source: Telegraph.

The ad (which nobody seems to like – but most car ads are crap these days aren’t they? Even if they have cars in them.)

And a sneak peek from carscoops.

Nobody seems to like the potential look of this either although ugly sometimes plays surprisngly well in today’s car market, think Nissan’s Juke or Bentley’s ginormous SUV (which looks like a bloated London taxi.)

Apparently 800 people have been working on this at JLR. Squeaky bum time..