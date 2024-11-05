House 337 wins Sweaty Betty global business

This year has not been easy for House 337, with key clients including Santander and JD Williams in review. The agency may well be regretting naming itself after its staff headcount, now considerably depleted.

But fashion-focused agency ODD, which was merged into the old Engine when it was acquired by owner Next 15, has proved its worth by providing the expertise needed to win the global business for upmarket sports retailer Sweaty Betty. House 337 won the business against a number of undisclosed agencies in a competitive pitch process run directly by the client.

House 337’s remit is to build awareness and create a global brand campaign, with a campaign set to launch in early 2025. The agency will build on the brand visual identity to drive “deeper emotional connection” with the brand’s target audience of active 30+ women.

Ruth Mann, VP of marketing, Sweaty Betty, said: “With our brand strategy in place, we’re ready to take Sweaty Betty to new heights. House 337 showed a deep understanding of our consumer in what they presented and demonstrated their ability to take the brand to the next level and create work that truly connects to our customer.”

Lucy Freedman, chief growth officer, House 337, said “There’s so much excitement around this brief in the agency. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring our fashion and retail expertise to a brand that is so loved and still has so much more potential. Sweaty Betty is clear on what it stands for and it’s an incredible opportunity to now share that with the world. We can’t wait to get started.”