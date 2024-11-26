Global Out of Home specialist billups expands in UK with Mediabridge

Out of home specialist agencies have rather gone out of fashion recently, for the holding companies anyway, with WPP’s Kinetic now absorbed into GroupM and Dentsu’s Posterscope retrenching in most parts of the world. This has left the indie market in the UK pretty much to Talon (which handles Omnicom Media Group) but US specialist billups (named after founder Benjamin Billups) is expanding aggressively too.

It recently bought UK tech-based secialist Mediabridge global and has also lured some high profile practitioners from across the OOH world, including Dentsu’s Ben Milne as APAC boss. Mediabridge’s business is centred on its Bridge tech platform which facilitates buying automation.

Billups global CEO David Krupp says: “billups has now doubled our local team and enhanced our power to drive results for advertisers in the UK and EMEA. Mediabridge’s strong client service coupled with a data-forward approach to planning, buying and measuring out-of-home investment aligns with our mission to reinvent out-of-home planning for the performance age. This expansion is one step in many we are making to enhance our competitive position and service a rapidly growing global customer base.”

North America-based billups has also made recent acquisitions in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Canada, and Malaysia creating a network of 18 countries.