Ever-reliable Dawn French scores for M&S Food

Lots of Dawn French this Christmas courtesy of M&S Food, this 90-second number and a set of online films running through to New Year.

Once again there’s a fairy, this time helping French out as the world descends on her and her empty larder (not for long.)

System1 has already given this a 5.9 (how come?) and she’s undoubtedly popular so it’s sensible for the in-house team to stick with her. And she has to work rather harder in this one.

What can you say? After a veritable barrage of jollity today I need a lie down.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.