Etsy enlists the elusive Wally/Waldo for holiday campaign

Creating a character people like is a pretty obvious route for Christmas advertisers to take but not necessarily an easy one (partly ‘cos everyone’s doing it.) Celebs seem rather thin on the ground this year (although it’s early days), characters from literature less so.

So in the UK we’ve had Roald Dahl’s BFG for Sainsbury’s, Etsy in the US and agency Orchard have plumped for the enigmatic Waldo from the ‘Where’s Wally?’ children’s books (renamed Waldo for North America but still Wally in the ad – don’t ask, guess it’s global.)

And in a nice twist from David Kolbusz’s agency it’s not ‘Where’s Wally?’ but ‘Who’s Wally?’

Charmed. MAA creative scale: 7.5.