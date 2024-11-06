EE and Saatchi look forward to gamer holiday horror show

Saatchi & Saatchi has hit a rich vein of form for EE, positioning the mobile network skilfully as something that can help you as well as draining your wallet. The agency’s regular depictions of Gen Z (12-27) blend grittiness with humanity (the younger end are not all depicted as Attila the Hun’s hordes devastating Europe.)

This time it’s helping out oldies faced with a tech heavy holiday season on the horizon for gamers, in which opening a present is just the overture for a day of torture and grief. As one who’s just bought a smart TV which is clearly smarter than me I can sympathise (gaming is mercifully off the menu.)

Agencies often talk (unconvincingly) about connecting with culture. EE and Saatchi seem to have cracked the secret code.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.