Droga5 lures DDB Chicago boss for global CSO role

Accenture Song and its flagship brand Droga5 is becoming a bigger force on the global creative stage, now reportedly second in revenue on $18bn to WPP and narrowly ahead of Publicis even though it doesn’t have a media offering.

Now D5 has hired DDB Chicago CEO Emma Montgomery (above) as global CSO, an unusual switch of roles. Montgomery’s departure at the same time strengthens the adam&eveDDB influence within Omnicom’s DDB as A&E US boss Caroline Winterton adds Chicago to her East and West coast remit.

Consultancy-owned Accenture Song isn’t just a creative agency of course, its roots are in design, digital products and commerce much like rival Deloitte Digital, another big player. Montgomery says: “There isn’t a single other CSO role I would take other than this one. It’s a very different engine.”

Monkeys founder Mark Green recently became D5 global CEO with the Australia-based agency absorbed into D5. Former Activision Blizzard and BBH leader Pelle Sjoenell is now global CCO. Accenture also bought 300-strong Brazilian creative shop Soko to join D5 Sao Paulo.

Accenture Song CEO David Droga might now consider grouping all his creative agencies under Droga5, alongside the digital and tech elements in Song. Simplicity, as Droga well knows, has its benefits.