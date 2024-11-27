Digital experiences: do we all need a ‘frustrated’ button?

In our rush to advance the digital tech industry, the user experience is too often compromised. The desire to sell products outweighs considerations of functionality and ease of use.

Take the Shein website, where users are bombarded with pop-ups and it feels like the design process was completely overlooked, with UX milestones reduced to a checklist of key functions. In contrast, platforms like MrPorter, Farfetch, and ASOS continually optimise their UX and design, showing that price-point needn’t dictate your customer experience.

In the finance sector, many banking apps suffer from overly complex menus and poor navigation. This unintuitive experience makes it difficult to manage your finances efficiently, often leading people to give up—something few can afford to do today. So, how can we get it right?

Start with the architecture

The the natural starting point is determining how the product will be used. A bathroom works best near the bedroom, just as a volume button should be within thumb’s reach. Usability is central to functionality and directly impacts the product’s layout, form, and structure.

However, in the digital realm, many get it wrong. According to one study 60% of companies think they’re providing a good mobile experience, but only 22% of consumers feel the same. It took car manufacturers decades of poor UX/UI before finally introducing interaction and experience designers to improve console, dashboard, and environment controls.

Just like your business plan, next fundraising phase, or sustainability commitments, a thoughtful and deliberate approach to digital experience is crucial. Involve creative teams early in the process, ensure a holistic understanding of the problem, and align with your users’ expectations.

Give behaviour a voice

A good digital experience isn’t born of instinct (or worse, marketing objectives). It’s about identifying pain points in people’s lives and designing products that seamlessly integrate into them.

A great example comes from Sainsbury’s (bottom), which faced challenges in getting customers to download and use their app. In collaboration with Ogilvy, they created the “Be a Smart Cookie” campaign, appealing to users’ egos by associating intelligence with app usage. This approach led to a substantial increase in app adoption.

The shift towards building products based on psychological triggers isn’t new, but digital technology offers new ways to respond. For example, adding a sales count to online product listings provokes an increase in purchases. We naturally desire what others have, and proof of popularity helps drive conversions. Understanding these triggers offers insights into how design can be informed and improved.

Design an experience framework

It helps to conduct interviews, review data, and brainstorm around the psychological implications at each stage. The goal is an experience framework based on insights and evidence, constructed and refined to align with user needs.

Too many website projects are rushed; it takes time to conduct internal and external interviews, data analysis, and an in-depth exploration of user motivations. Distilling this information, while considering unspoken truths along the way, ensures that the digital experience is rooted in a thorough understanding of user needs.

Have a feedback mechanism for understanding emotional response

Finally, ask how it went. While analytics tools can measure user engagement, dwell times, and other metrics, they don’t capture how a visitor felt or their emotional response.

At 7DOTS, we’ve introduced a ‘Frustrated Button’ specifically to address this. Similar to quick satisfaction surveys at airports, this button provides users with a low-stakes opportunity to share their feelings about a brand or digital experience. This not only highlights any design flaws that may need attention but also gives users a voice.

By combining behavioural science with innovative thinking, businesses can resonate with users and stand out in a crowded digital landscape. Start with the user, build a digital journey that aligns with their needs and motivations, save them time and hassle, and leave them feeling like they’ve just had a small win.

Brad Finlay, creative director 7DOTS