Deutsche Telekom and MUW Saatchi & Saatchi remind us that Xmas isn’t just about fairies and fairy lights

It isn’t all sweetness and light at Christmas, especially if you live in the parts of Europe most threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the fear that the conflict may spread. People are still divided by politics.

That, surely, is the backdrop to this ambitious effort from Deutsche Telekom and Slovakia’s MUW Saatchi & Saatchi showing two young girls separated by their respective snow globes. They want to connect (hence the interest of Deutsche Telekom) but can’t. Until they try to do something about it. Directed by Armada Films’ Alex Feil.

DT head of brand Ulrich Klenke says: “As a brand, we want to connect people. We want to make it clear that it is important and possible to break down barriers in our minds. Our company is committed to social cohesion and greater tolerance. It does not tolerate hatred and incitement, discriminatory actions, racism, and extremism in any way. We stand for what connects people, societies and cultures.”

Purpose with a vengeance then and, sure, self-serving to a degree (it is advertising.) But an important point winningly made and a timely reminder that this time of year isn’t just about fairies and fairy lights.

MAA creative scale: 9.