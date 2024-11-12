David Beckham pours himself a PerfectDraft

Good to see David Beckham doing something useful (for once.) Here he is in his own one-man pub dispensing “pub quality beer at home” in a new campaign from countertop draught beer dispenser PerfectDraft. Becks now represents Stella Artois which is one of many beers on offer along with the likes of Corona and Budweiser.

Perfect Draft VP Andy Logan says: “Stella Artois and David Beckham are legends in their respective fields and we are excited that they have chosen to partner with PerfectDraft to bring ‘Pub Quality Beer’ to people’s homes.”

Becks says: “It is great to be able to pour my own pint of pub quality Stella Artois beer at home with PerfectDraft.”

Wonder in which of the many Beckham residences PerfectDraft finds a home?

Anyway, makes its point. Good timing too as the price of pub drinks in the UK goes through the roof. Pub chain O’Neill’s is even charging Soho customers an extra two quid (to £9.49p) if they order after 10pm, possibly on the grounds that they’ll be too pissed to notice. In which case they’ll also be broke.

MAA creative scale: 6.